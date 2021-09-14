Albany County reports 1 new death in Sept. 14 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death since Monday. The death toll in the county is now 400 since the pandemic began.

Albany County reported 57 new positive cases and 63 recoveries since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 73.8. There are now 443 active cases in the county.

Of the new cases, 17 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 31 did not know how they were exposed, two reported traveling out of state, and seven are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There were four new hospitalizations and there are currently nine patients in the ICU.

“As we continue to see the virus taking lives, it becomes that much more urgent that we get more people vaccinated to ensure they’re as protected as possible. Our most recent data continues to show that the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. Among the 34 county residents who are hospitalized, 71% are not vaccinated, 3% are partially vaccinated and 26% were fully vaccinated,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

Between September 5 and September 11, 458 new COVID cases were identified. Of those, 218 were fully vaccinated, 205 were not and for 35 cases, the vaccination status was unknown.

As of Monday, 70.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 64.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now 81.4%.

Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics: