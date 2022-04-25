ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, which comes in large part due to new variants, the Albany County Department of Health has issued an official public health advisory strongly recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public spaces. In addition, they encourage residents to complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series, get boosted when eligible, test when not feeling well, and to contact a healthcare provider following testing positive to discuss eligibility for treatments.

Residents can receive free COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required, which can be made online. Anyone eligible to receive a booster dose and would like one from the Department of Health will be required to show their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of vaccination.

Albany County still delivers shots to homebound residents as well, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, and those with other accessibility issues. If you’d like to schedule to have a home vaccine appointment, you can call the Department of Health at (518) 447-7198.

Residents who would like to get their shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccination hotline at 1 (833) 697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can call the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211.