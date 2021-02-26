Albany County Legislature pushing bill to make it easier for Albany County employees to get COVID vaccine

Coronavirus Outbreak

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a push to get more people vaccinated, the Albany County Legislature is moving forward with a proposal that offers paid time-off so County employees can get vaccinated.

The resolution, which was approved Thursday by the Health and Personnel Committees, provides up to four hours of paid time-off for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. It will also be applied to employees who used time to be vaccinated on or after December 1.

“Our County employees have played a pivotal role during COVID-19, many of them working on the front lines every day to help others,” stated Legislator Raymond Joyce, Chairman of the Health Committee. “It’s our turn to help them by doing everything we can to ensure they receive the care they need to protect themselves, their families and carry on our County mission.”

The resolution is expected to be voted on by the Legislature at the regular meeting on March 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
VACCINATION SITES_02-18-21_WEB BUTTOn_2

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report