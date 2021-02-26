Albany County Legislature pushing bill to make it easier for Albany County employees to get COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a push to get more people vaccinated, the Albany County Legislature is moving forward with a proposal that offers paid time-off so County employees can get vaccinated.

The resolution, which was approved Thursday by the Health and Personnel Committees, provides up to four hours of paid time-off for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. It will also be applied to employees who used time to be vaccinated on or after December 1.

“Our County employees have played a pivotal role during COVID-19, many of them working on the front lines every day to help others,” stated Legislator Raymond Joyce, Chairman of the Health Committee. “It’s our turn to help them by doing everything we can to ensure they receive the care they need to protect themselves, their families and carry on our County mission.”

The resolution is expected to be voted on by the Legislature at the regular meeting on March 8.