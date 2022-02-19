ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy, hospitalization numbers in the county have continuously shown improvement since the omicron outbreak- with the county now seeing its lowest numbers since before Thanksgiving. There were two new hospitalizations since Friday, but only 38 residents in total are hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of nine in the one-day time period. Five of those patients are currently in the intensive care unit.

There were 85 new positive cases identified since Friday, which put the total number of confirmed cases in the county at 61,677 to date. The seven-day average for positive cases in Albany county was updated to 72.1, placing the average per 100,000 at 19.

No new deaths were reported in Saturday’s update. The death toll in Albany County since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 526.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albany County Department of Health, located at 175 Green Street. You’ll need an appointment any day aside from Wednesday, which you can make on the Albany County website.

County health officials encouraged residents to submit positive results of at-home COVID-19 tests on the county website, using their online submission link. If you’d prefer to visit an in person testing site, help finding one in the Capital Region can be found on the New York State website or the Albany County website.