Albany County COVID update, November 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and 82 recoveries since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 101.

“There is some good news in today’s data, as we report no new COVID hospitalizations and once again, no new deaths. Now that parents are able to get their children vaccinated – including at state-run mass vaccination sites – we will see our overall vaccination rates continue to rise. This will only help us reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent more hospitalizations and casualties,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

Of the new cases, 15 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 52 did not know how they were exposed, two reported traveling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting. There are now 617 active cases in the county.

There were no new hospitalizations in the county since Sunday and 33 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID. Eight patients are in ICU’s.

As of Sunday, 73.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.4%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.