ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County’s most recent 10-day average of positive cases per 100,000 residents, according to health officials, has reached 10.0 as of Sunday morning. This dropped the average percent positive rate to 2.8% and lowered the Capital Region’s average per 100,000 to 11.4.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albany County has reached 62,260 to date, with 36 new infections identified since Saturday. The county’s seven-day average of daily positive cases is now 40.7.

County Executive Daniel McCoy reported one new COVID hospitalization since Saturday, and with the release of one resident said the total number of residents hospitalized still sat at 23. Of those patients hospitalized, two are in ICUs, unchanged from Saturday.

There are two upcoming vaccination clinics in Albany County, on the following dates:

Thursday March 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave.

Saturday March 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Brighter Choice Charter School for Girls, 250 Central Ave.

Residents can also receive vaccines for free Monday through Friday at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staying on the vaccination front, as of Sunday morning, 81.1% of all Albany County residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine and 73.8% are now fully vaccinated. To track vaccinations across the Capital Region, check out NEWS10’s digital tracker.

If you take an at-home COVID test and it comes up positive, you are encouraged to submit that positive result to county health officials using their online submission form. Testing sites are still available in person as well, across both New York State and the Capital Region, if you’d prefer.