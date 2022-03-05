ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three COVID-related deaths, which were previously unreported and identified as data was reviewed, have struck the Capital Region. The death toll for Albany County stands at 531 since the outbreak began, with these three new cases being a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 60s.

According to local health officials, there have also been five new hospitalizations since Friday, raising the total of Albany County residents in the hospital to 23. Of those patients, two are in the intensive care unit, which is unchanged from Friday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 62,228, with 56 new infections identified since Friday. Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported the county’s seven-day average of positive cases has dropped to 39.2 as of Saturday morning.

As of Friday, 81.1% of Albany County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 73.8% are now fully vaccinated. The first-dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population sat at 89.6% Saturday.

Albany County is hosting two vaccination clinics in the coming week. Registration is strongly encouraged online.

Clinics:

Thursday, March 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave.

Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Brighter Choice Charter School for Girls, 250 Central Ave.

County health officials would like to remind residents to submit the results of at-home COVID tests using the county’s online submission form. If you’d prefer to get tested in person, help finding a testing site near you can be found on the New York State website or the Albany County website.