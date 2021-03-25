Albany County COVID update, March 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 21,914 cases of COVID confirmed in Albany County since the outbreak began. Since Thursday, there were 62 new cases and 42 recoveries.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the pandemic as we confront the possibility of a third wave in the future. That’s why we need everyone to get vaccinated when they have the opportunity and we need to expand the definition of 1B essential workers. Additionally, with the success of vaccine deliveries to homebound seniors and disabled individuals with the help of Guilderland and Colonie EMS and others, we need a larger supply of the Johnson & Johnson shots that made it possible,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

Countywide, 34.2% of the population have received a first-dose, and 17.3% have been fully vaccinated. The statewide first-dose rate is 26.9%.

“Albany County continues to make progress on our vaccination efforts, with over 34% having already received at least their first dose. And we’re going to boost that number with 1,000 additional first doses we have scheduled at the Albany Capital Center today,” McCoy said.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 58.2, and there are 506 current active cases in the county. Among new positives, one lives or works in a health care or congregate setting, two traveled out of state, 21 had contact with other positives, and 38 had no clear source of infection.

Mandatory quarantines grew to 1,276. Of the 69,721 to have completed quarantine so far, 21,408 tested positive and recovered.

There were five new hospitalizations overnight, totaling 29 county residents now hospitalized from the virus. Three of those patients are in the ICU. With no new deaths to report, the death toll for Albany County remains 365.