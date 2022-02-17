ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 81 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 76. There were six new hospitalizations and 52 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Seven patients are in ICUs.

As of Wednesday, 80.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 89.4%.

The county is hosting a free COVID vaccination clinic at Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy on Thursday, February 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna doses, as well as boosters will be available for residents. Registration is not required but is encouraged. You can register on the Albany County website.

The county encourages residents to submit their positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website. Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.