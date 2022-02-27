ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 42. There was one new hospitalization and 26 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Three patients are in ICUs.

As of Saturday, 81% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 89.5%.

Upcoming vaccination clinics

Monday, February 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edmund O’Neal School of Excellence in Albany

Thursday, March 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy in Albany

Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Brighter Choice Charter School for Girls in Albany

Registration for the clinics is strongly encouraged. Residents can register on the Albany County website.

The county encourages residents to submit their positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website. Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.