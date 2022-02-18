ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 72 new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 71.8. There were four new hospitalizations and 47 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Five patients are in ICUs.

“Our numbers are getting better and that is encouraging,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We have the lowest number of hospitalizations since December 6 and I fortunately have not had to report any COVID-19 related deaths in three days. Let’s hope we continue along this path.”

As of Thursday, 80.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 89.4%.

The county encourages residents to submit their positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website. Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.