Albany County COVID update, December 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 192 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 191.6.

“The new number of positive cases reported today is again in the triple digits as they have been since late last month,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “We can lower those numbers by following what we know works- getting vaccinations, wearing masks when around others, especially indoors, coughing/sneezing into our arms, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently.

There are 633 active cases in the county and 255 recoveries since Friday. There were three new hospitalizations in the county and 51 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Ten patients are in ICU’s.

As of Friday, 76.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 68.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 85.4%.

“The new statewide masking and vaccination requirements announced by Governor Hochul that take effect Monday will help us achieve this as more people gather inside during the winter months and should result in fewer hospitalizations and deaths from the virus,” said McCoy.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

The county says all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for kids 5-11 will be handled by individual schools directly with parents. Pfizer (for the 12 and over population) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna (for the 18 and up population) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will also be available by appointment.

December 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Elementary School

December 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany

December 16 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School in Albany

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.