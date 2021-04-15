Albany County COVID update, April 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials report that there have been 23,159 cases of COVID among residents since the outbreak began. Since Wednesday, there were 63 new cases and 62 recoveries.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 52, and the most recent seven-day average of percent positive in the county is 2.5%. The Capital Region is now at 2.3%. There are 471 active cases in the county. As of Wednesday, 46.6% of Albany County’s population has gotten at least a first vaccine dose, and 33% are considered fully vaccinated. Statewide, the first dose rate is 39.1% and the full vaccination rate is 25.9%.

Mandatory quarantines dropped to 905. Of the 74,464 to have completed quarantine so far, 22,688 tested positive and recovered.

“The number of active COVID cases in Albany County has now dropped down to 471, and the number of people under quarantine has plummeted from this year’s high of 3,438 on January 14, to 905 today. This is a positive sign showing the vaccine is working to keep our numbers low and the virus under control,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy in a statement.

“And in order for us to continue this progress, we need to ensure we’re equipping our healthcare workers and volunteers with the protection they need to safely administer the vaccines at Albany County’s vaccination clinics,” McCoy continued.

Lia Auto Group donated 2,000 extra-large gloves, 2,000 large gloves, six 3-packs of Oakridge five-quart sharps containers, and 2,800 Clorox disinfecting wipes to Albany County. “I want to thank Bill Lia and the entire Lia Auto Group for their generosity in sending thousands of disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes and sharps containers our way,” McCoy said.

Among new COVID cases, one lives or works in a health care of congregate setting, three traveled out of state, 18 had contact with other positives, and 41 had no clear source of infection. McCoy reported three new hospitalizations overnight, for a total of 30 county residents hospitalized from the virus. Six patients are in the ICU. With no new COVID deaths to report, the county death toll is 369.