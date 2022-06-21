ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Often throughout the pandemic, when Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy offered his COVID updates, the seven-day average of new daily positive cases was used as an indicator of danger. Now, on the backend of the omicron surge, McCoy has reported a decrease in that average- along with cases per 100,000- in both the Capital Region and the County.

Since the last update on Friday, Albany County’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases has gone down from 54.7 to 53.7. The average of COVID cases per 100,000 in the County has also dropped, down to 14. In the Capital Region, that number stands at 14.4 cases per 100,000- with an average positivity rate of 6.3%.

There has been a slight spike in COVID hospitalizations since Friday, however. Fifteen new patients were admitted to the hospital during that time, bringing the total number of County residents hospitalized up to 29. Of those patients, four are in the intensive care unit, up from the two last reported.

The total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Albany County has eclipsed the 74,000 mark, reaching 74,013 Tuesday. 34 of those infections were identified since Monday, and 204 since Friday’s update.

In order to keep those numbers as accurate as possible, McCoy encourages all those who live in Albany County to submit the positive results of at-home COVID tests online. Use the county’s online submission link, or visit the Albany County website, to provide that information.

Residents can get free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week at the Albany County Department of Health, located at 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose who would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of your first vaccine series.