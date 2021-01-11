Albany County coronavirus update, January 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the office of County Executive Dan McCoy, there have been 14,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Albany County residents since the outbreak began, with 216 new cases diagnosed since Sunday’s update.

There were four COVID deaths since the last update: A woman in her 50s, two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s. The county death toll is now 254.

There are 1,997 current active cases. Among new positives, eight live or work in a health care setting, 34 had close contact with other positives, and 174 did not have a clear source of infection. The five-day average for new daily positives is 265.4.

There are 3,119 people under mandatory quarantine. Of the 43,264 people to have completed quarantine so far, 12,226 tested positive and recovered. Since Sunday, 265 people recovered.

McCoy’s office also reports 13 new hospitalizations overnight. There are 148 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus, and nine of them are in the ICU.

“As we work to control the spread of COVID-19, we continue to make progress on vaccine distribution, with the 1b phase of distribution able to start today. Those who are over the age of 75 years old and additional essential workers should use the State Department of Health website and hotline to check their eligibility and sign up,” said McCoy. “And while this is exciting news, we still likely have at least another six months until we can reach herd immunity with the vaccine. Until then, we need everyone to wear a mask, socially distance, get tested and stay home as much as possible.”

Residents in the 1b category of vaccine distribution should use the Am I Eligible app or call (833) 697-4829 to check eligibility and register to be vaccinated.