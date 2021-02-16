Albany County coronavirus update, February 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany County, there have been 19,699 confirmed cases of COVID since the outbreak began, with 58 new cases since Monday. Meanwhile, 91 recoveries were also reported.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 73, and there are 694 current active cases in the county.

Among the new cases of COVID-19, four live or work in a health care or congregate setting, 16 had contact with other positives, and 38 had no clear source of infection.

There are 1,570 people under mandatory quarantine. Of the 60,897 people to have completed quarantine so far, 19,005 tested positive and recovered.

There were four new hospitalizations overnight, meaning 64 residents are currently hospitalized from the virus. Of those, 12 patients are in the ICU.