Albany County coronavirus update, December 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, County Executive Dan McCoy said that there have been 9,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, with 218 new positive cases since Tuesday. McCoy also reported a record increase in hospitalizations overnight, along with two COVID deaths overnight.

The two new COVID deaths—men in their 60s and 70s—bring the death toll for the county to 196.

There are 1,414 active cases in the county, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 200.8. Among newly-diagnosed cases, 11 live or work in a health care setting, 27 reported close contact with other positives, and 180 did not share a clear source of infection at this time.

Mandatory quarantines increased to 3,052. of the 32,851 to have completed quarantine so far, 8,288 of them tested positive and recovered. Since Tuesday, 359 have recovered.

“Any hopes of seeing a continued downward trend of the number of residents currently hospitalized from the virus were dashed today, as we saw an alarming record 18 new hospitalizations in just a 24-hour period. On top of that, we still have a record number of people in intensive care,” said McCoy. “While we do what we can to slow the spread of the virus, regional hospital leaders are now making the difficult but necessary decision to take a proactive approach in slowing down or even putting a pause on non-urgent surgeries to ensure they have the proper staffing and bed capacity. This will allow them to care for every patient that comes in, whether they have COVID or not.”

McCoy said that with 18 new hospitalizations overnight, there are 110 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are 23 patients in the ICU.