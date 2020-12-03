Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 6,160 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Albany County since the outbreak began. That’s 137 new positive cases since Wednesday.

There were five new COVID-related deaths since Wednesday. One victim was a man in his 50s who did not live in a group health care setting. The other four were men and women did, and their ages ranged from their 70s to their 90s. The county death toll is now 166.

“A day after the U.S. recorded the highest number of residents hospitalized from the virus at one time at 100,000, Albany County had a new record number of hospitalizations for the sixth day in a row. At the same time I had to report more county residents for the third day in a row, the US had the largest number of people die in a single day on Wednesday,” said McCoy. “While this is the worst the pandemic has ever been, shockingly, the CDC is predicting that it will only get worse over the next few months before the vaccine is widely distributed.”

There are now 910 active cases in the county, and the five-day average for new daily positives grown from 117.6 to 131.6. County Executive Dan McCoy said that among the new positives, six live or work in a health care setting and 13 had close contact with other positives. The remainder, a whopping 118, did not share a clear source of infection with the Health Department.

Those under mandatory quarantine rose to 2,239. Of the 24,509 people have completed quarantine so far, 5,250 who have tested positive for the virus, quarantined, and recovered

With 15 new hospitalizations reported overnight, there are 90 county residents hospitalized with coronavirus. Fourteen patients are in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate has reached 1.46%