Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 3,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 25 new diagnoses since Sunday.

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced on Monday morning that there are 177 current active cases in the county, down from Sunday’s 179. The five-day average for new daily positives also grew to 28.4 from 27.8. Among new positives, 12 had contact with other positives, one traveled out of state, nine had no clear source of infection, and three live or work in a health care setting.

Those under mandatory quarantine has increased to 1,362 from 1,354. Of the 16,482 people who have completed quarantine so far, 3,468 tested positive and were cleared for recovery.

No new hospitalizations were reported overnight, and 23 county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. One patient is in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate went from 0.71% to 0.63%. With two deaths over the weekend, the county’s death toll is 142.

Along with the latest on COVID-19 numbers, McCoy also kicked off the annual Adopt-A-Family program to help families celebrate the holidays at Crossgates Mall.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES