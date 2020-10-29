Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday’s coronavirus update came with a warning about the highest number of hospitalizations in Albany County since June. Albany County Executive Dan P. McCoy encouraged residents to get flu shots to help prevent overwhelming hospitals.

reported eight new hospitalizations overnight, with 24 county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus. Two patients are in intensive care, and the hospitalization rate rose from .51% to .68%.

“In just one day, eight county residents were admitted into a hospital because of COVID-19. That brings our current total to 24, doubling in less than a week and the highest we’ve had since June 1. If this isn’t a warning sign, then I don’t know what is,” McCoy said. “For a long time, we saw spikes in positive cases without it having a serious effect on our hospital data, but that is clearly not the case. What’s more, is that our hospitals serve a massive region, not just Albany County, and that needs to be taken into consideration. And the sad truth is that as you start to see hospitalizations rise, you are likely to see more people losing their lives to the virus.”

There have been 3,526 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the outbreak began. Nineteen new positives were diagnosed since Wednesday’s update. There are 157 active cases in the county, with the five-day average for new daily positives dropping from 23.6 to 21. Seven of the new positive cases reported close contact with other positives, while three reported traveling out of state, three live or work in a health care setting, and six had no clear source of infection.

Mandatory quarantines jumped from 1,161 to 1,234, an increase of 73 people. Of the 15,954 people who’ve completed quarantine so far, 3,369 tested positive and recovered.

The county’s death toll remains at 140 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES