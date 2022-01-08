Albany County breaks record of new daily positive cases in Jan. 8 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 1,229 new positive cases since Friday. The county reports 5,771 active cases and 559 recoveries. The seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now 741.

The county has also reported a COVID death — a woman in her 80s. The death toll for the county is now 476 since the pandemic began.

“We have broken another record today in the number of new daily positive cases of COVID-19 and that is not good news,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “This comes as we have nearly 6,400 people quarantined and almost 6,000 active cases. We’ve also lost another member of our community to COVID-19 and I send my sympathy to her family.”

Albany County has reported 14 new hospitalizations and 110 residents are currently hospitalized. Thirteen patients are in ICU’s.

As of Friday, 79.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 88.1%.

“The increase in at-home testing kits and the opening of mass testing sites in our area are helping us to see exactly how much the virus has spread. Please get a vaccination if you haven’t and a booster if it’s time. That is the best way to protect ourselves and stop the spread. I urge you to stay home if you are sick and to get tested if you have any signs or symptoms,” said McCoy.

McCoy encourages residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility can make an appointment on the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.