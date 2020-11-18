Albany airport reports fewer travelers for Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport reported fewer travelers than usual during the normally busy travel season. Passenger counts are off as much as 70-80% prior to this year’s Thanksgiving travel period.
Albany Airport introduced new first-of-its-kind technology to keep travelers safe from COVID-19. They also took additional steps to ensure that the airport remains clean and safe.
Those actions are listed below:
- Travelers and staff are required to wear masks while in the terminal
- Social distancing is in effect
- Touchpoints throughout the Airport are sanitized on a regular basis
- Hand sanitizers are available throughout the airport
- Airport’s air filtration system has been upgraded
- UV lighting has been installed to continuously sanitize escalator rails
All travelers should note New York’s requirement to undergo COVID-19 testing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced those new guidelines for all out-of-state travelers on October 31.
