Albany airport reports fewer travelers for Thanksgiving

Albany Airport

Albany Airport Travel Enforcement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport reported fewer travelers than usual during the normally busy travel season. Passenger counts are off as much as 70-80% prior to this year’s Thanksgiving travel period.

Albany Airport introduced new first-of-its-kind technology to keep travelers safe from COVID-19. They also took additional steps to ensure that the airport remains clean and safe.

Those actions are listed below:

  • Travelers and staff are required to wear masks while in the terminal
  • Social distancing is in effect
  • Touchpoints throughout the Airport are sanitized on a regular basis
  • Hand sanitizers are available throughout the airport
  • Airport’s air filtration system has been upgraded
  • UV lighting has been installed to continuously sanitize escalator rails

All travelers should note New York’s requirement to undergo COVID-19 testing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced those new guidelines for all out-of-state travelers on October 31.

