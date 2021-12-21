AG asks consumers to report price gouging of at-home COVID testing kits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is asking consumers to report price gouging of at-home COVID-19 testing products and other in-demand essential products. This comes as more New Yorkers are looking to use at-home testing kits before gathering with friends and family for the holidays.

“If New Yorkers see exorbitant price increases on testing kits or other goods vital and necessary for health, safety, and welfare, they are encouraged to report it my office immediately. And fraudsters are on notice that if they attempt to price gouge during this new surge, we will not hesitate to take action,” said James.

The AG’s Office said it received complaints of COVID testing products being sold at double or triple its retail price. A standard BinaxNOW brand test kit costs between $14 and $25 for a package of two tests. However, there has been reports of the same products allegedly being sold for more than $40 and up to $70 per package.

New York law prohibits merchants from taking advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to their health, safety or welfare for an “unconscionably excessive” price. Any New Yorker who is aware of or believes that they have been the victim of price gouging can file a complaint on the AG’s Office website or call 800-771-7755.