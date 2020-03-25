A coronavirus breakdown of the five boroughs

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As national leaders increasingly refer to the Big Apple as a hot spot or even a new epicenter for the coronavirus, officials lump together the numbers of infected in each county.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s most recent numbers give the tally in New York City as 17,856 total positive cases, with 2,952 new cases since yesterday. That’s between three and four times as many total cases as Westchester County, but New York’s five boroughs make up five individual counties.
For clarity, here are New York City tallies as of Wednesday afternoon:
- Queens County: 5,066 positives
- Kings County (Brooklyn): 4,656 positives
- New York County (Manhattan): 3,187 positives
- Bronx County: 2,789 positives
- Richmond County (Staten Island): 1,084 positives
The counties outside of the City with the highest numbers are Suffolk (2,260 positives) and Nassau (3,285 positives) on Long Island, and Westchester (4,691 positives). By county, Westchester has the second-highest number of positive cases after the Borough of Queens, and just edging out third-place Brooklyn.
The most coronavirus infections in the Capital Region are in Albany County, currently reporting 142 positive cases, while the governor’s office counts 153. The majority of counties in the state report under 100 cases.
The entire state of Vermont reports 123 positive test results. Massachusetts, on the other hand, reports 1,838.
