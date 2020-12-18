A closer look at COVID-19 vaccine facts, per CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak

Dr. Romero: "This pandemic is NOT under control"

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

Doctor with syringe in hands and USA states flags on background – Arkansas. Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. José Romero did not mince words at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, “this pandemic is not under control.” He recommended for Arkansans to reassess holiday plans this year and to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation of “no non-essential travel even within the state.”

Additional Guidelines, per Dr. Romero:

  • Limit the individuals with whom you congregate, including family members.
  • For all indoor activities, people should have a mask in place even if you know the individual’s home you’re going to.

Even with a vaccine in place, it is important for people to still follow health recommendations: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance.

When it comes to getting vaccinated, safety has never been compromised, said Dr. Romero. “Development and safety have been paramount [by the] pharmaceutical companies, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC.”

Romero said for those who get vaccinated they can expect fever, swelling of the arm and soreness.

CDC COVID-19 vaccination facts

  • COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19
  • COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on COVID-19 viral tests
  • People who have gotten sick with COVID-19 may still benefit from getting vaccinated
  • Getting vaccinated can help prevent getting sick with COVID-19
  • Receiving an mRNA vaccine will not alter your DNA

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report