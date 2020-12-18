A closer look at COVID-19 vaccine facts, per CDC

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. José Romero did not mince words at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, “this pandemic is not under control.” He recommended for Arkansans to reassess holiday plans this year and to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation of “no non-essential travel even within the state.”

Additional Guidelines, per Dr. Romero:

Limit the individuals with whom you congregate, including family members.

For all indoor activities, people should have a mask in place even if you know the individual’s home you’re going to.

Even with a vaccine in place, it is important for people to still follow health recommendations: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance.

When it comes to getting vaccinated, safety has never been compromised, said Dr. Romero. “Development and safety have been paramount [by the] pharmaceutical companies, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC.”

Romero said for those who get vaccinated they can expect fever, swelling of the arm and soreness.