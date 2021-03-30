91 million Easter celebrators will be impacted by COVID-19, study finds

(WWTI) — As the observers across the country are preparing to celebrate a second “COVID-19 Easter,” a recent study determined that the number of celebrations impacted by the ongoing pandemic has dropped compared to 2020.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub’s Coronavirus Easter Survey, 91 million Americans who observe Easter, said coronavirus will affect their Easter spending this year. This is a 47% drop compared to the spending habits last year.

Also, less Americans are planning to stay home to celebrate Easter this year, with 55% in 2021 compared to 68% in 2020.

Specifically, Americans are projected to spend $21.1 Billion in Easter-related spending; equivalent to $180 per persons celebrating. $3 million of this is the projected Easter spending on candy.

WalletHub also asked what Easter-celebrating Americans are skipping out on in 2021. According to the survey 46% are skipping out on a new outfit, 32% are skipping out on candy and 30% on Easter foods.

Additionally findings from the survey are listed below:

18% said they will go to church on Easter

Americans are 23% more likely to donate more than usual to their church this Easter

23% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to 2020

76 million Americans said they would donate part of the upcoming stimulus check to a religious organization

WalletHub also listed the best cities for Easter. Buffalo, New York was listed as the 33rd best city nationwide. The top ten include: