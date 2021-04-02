$6.7M announced for community health centers to expand COVID vaccine rollout

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced on Thursday that $6,718,750 is being awarded to two Capital Region community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccine access. This funding is part of the American Rescue Plan.

Capital Region community health centers being awarded American Rescue Plan funding include:

  • Whitney M. Young, Jr., Health Center, Inc. in Albany ($3,461,750)
  • Schenectady Family Health Services, Inc. in Schenectady ($3,257,000)

“Delivering these key investments will help the many leaders who are working to get vaccines in arms in some of our region’s most underserved communities, a key step as we work to better support our neighbors and overcome this crisis,” Congressman Tonko said.

Under the American Rescue Plan, New York State will receive a total of $396,801,375 to support 63 health centers in the vaccine effort. The community health centers can use the funding to:

  • Expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations
  • Deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19
  • Expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire