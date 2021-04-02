$6.7M announced for community health centers to expand COVID vaccine rollout

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced on Thursday that $6,718,750 is being awarded to two Capital Region community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccine access. This funding is part of the American Rescue Plan.
Capital Region community health centers being awarded American Rescue Plan funding include:
- Whitney M. Young, Jr., Health Center, Inc. in Albany ($3,461,750)
- Schenectady Family Health Services, Inc. in Schenectady ($3,257,000)
“Delivering these key investments will help the many leaders who are working to get vaccines in arms in some of our region’s most underserved communities, a key step as we work to better support our neighbors and overcome this crisis,” Congressman Tonko said.
Under the American Rescue Plan, New York State will receive a total of $396,801,375 to support 63 health centers in the vaccine effort. The community health centers can use the funding to:
- Expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations
- Deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19
- Expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units