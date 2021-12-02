3 deaths, 202 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported three new COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday — a woman in her 50s, another woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. The death toll for the county now stands at 449 since the pandemic began.

Albany County is also reporting 202 new COVID cases and 143 recoveries since Wednesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 146.2.

“Today marks the second consecutive day that new daily COVID infections have topped 200 in Albany County. What’s worse, sadly I have to report three more Albany County residents have lost their lives to COVID complications, and my thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families. Every death is a tragedy that leaves loved ones devastated, and we need to do more to protect our community,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

There were five new hospitalizations in the county since Wednesday and 53 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID. Six patients are in ICU’s.

As of Wednesday, 75.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.8%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

December 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Menands Union Free School

December 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blue Creek Elementary School in Latham

December 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Elementary School

December 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany

December 16, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School in Albany

“With news that the first Omicron variant has been identified in California, it’s even more important now that everyone get vaccinated if they haven’t already and to get the booster dose if they have. I’m proud to say the County was able to provide 110 vaccine doses at our walk-in clinic at the Health Department yesterday. And we also need everyone to wear masks indoors, whether they’ve gotten their shots or not, and to stay home if they’re feeling sick,” said McCoy.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.