234 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 234 new COVID-19 cases and 166 recoveries since Thursday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 176.4.

There are 670 active cases in the county. There were seven new hospitalizations in the county and 65 county residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Nine patients are in ICU’s.

As of Thursday, 77.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 61.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 87.1%.

“As we race to control the latest surge of new COVID infections, especially as we approach the holidays at the end of the month, there has been a huge increase in the number of people going to get their first vaccine doses and booster shots recently. Over the last week, there were 5,137 new first doses in Albany County, compared to only 1,660 the week before. That’s a more than 200% jump from week to week,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.