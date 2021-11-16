2 new deaths in Albany County COVID update, November 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported two new COVID-19 deaths since Monday. The deaths were a woman in her 90s and another woman over 100 years old. The death toll for the county now stands at 435 since the pandemic began.

The county has reported 67 new positive COVID cases since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 89.2.

Of the new cases, 26 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 36 did not know how they were exposed, three reported traveling out of state and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are 616 active cases in the county and 61 recoveries since Monday.

There were 12 new hospitalizations in the county and 38 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Eight patients are in ICU’s.

As of Monday, 74% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.4%.

Between November 7 and November 13, a total of 676 new COVID cases were identified in the county. Of those, 341 were vaccinated, 271 were not and 64 refused to respond. Of the 38 residents currently hospitalized with COVID, 50% are fully vaccinated, 3% are partially vaccinated, and 47% are not vaccinated.

“To clarify today’s data on the vaccination status of COVID hospitalizations, with the vast majority of Albany County residents – nearly 75% – having received the first or both doses of the vaccine – it is inevitable that we will have a growing share of vaccinated individuals in the hospital,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “However, what we are also seeing are a high concentration of those who are vaccinated in the hospital with serious underlying health conditions, while the unvaccinated who are hospitalized are far less likely to have one of these potentially life threatening conditions.”

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

The county says all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for kids 5-11 will be handled by individual schools directly with parents. Pfizer (for the 12 and over population) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna (for the 18 and up population) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will also be available by appointment.

November 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blue Creek Elementary School, North Colonie Central School District. Registration is available on the Albany County website.

November 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School, South Colonie Central School District

November 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Central School District (exact location TBD)

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.