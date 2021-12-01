2 local students win a full SUNY or CUNY scholarship through vaccine incentive program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local students have won a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY through the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. A student from Schenectady County and a student from Fulton County each won during the second round drawing.

The “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” program is for 5-to-11-year-olds who receive their first COVID vaccine dose by December 19. Governor Kathy Hochul will be announcing 10 winners per week for five weeks.

Winners of the state’s incentive program will receive two or four years of full-time study in any SUNY or CUNY Associates or Bachelor’s degree program. Scholarship includes:

Tuition: The full cost of in-state tuition at a New York State or City University.

Non-tuition costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

“Through the ‘Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate’ program, ten more young New Yorkers will be able to receive life-changing education opportunities at any SUNY or CUNY college or university,” said Hochul. “As we enter the holiday season and the risk of transmission increases, it is absolutely critical that we stay vigilant. The vaccine is the surest way to keep you and your loved ones safe – it’s free, easily accessible, and most importantly safe for five- to 11-year-olds.”

The first round of winners was announced on November 24. An Albany County student won a full scholarship during that round.

Parents and guardians can enter on behalf of their children on the New York State website. Parents can also view the official rules of the program on the NYS website.