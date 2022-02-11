ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported two COVID-19 deaths in their daily update — a woman in her 50s and another woman in her 60s. The death toll for the county now stands at 524 since the pandemic began.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest COVID deaths in Albany County, and my condolences go out to the families and loved ones who are mourning these losses. Despite the progress we’re making in controlling the spread of this virus, COVID-19 is still a threat, especially for the unvaccinated and those with compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county has reported 101 new positive COVID since Thursday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 162.8. There were six new hospitalizations since Thursday and 64 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Thirteen patients are in ICU’s.

As of Thursday, 80.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 89.3%.

“While the statewide mask or proof of vaccination requirement for businesses has been rescinded, the pandemic isn’t over, and I continue to encourage people to take the proper precautions to stay safe, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness caused by COVID and have not gotten a shot. That means wearing a mask in crowded places, practicing social distance, and staying home and taking a COVID test if you are feeling sick. And as a reminder, it’s not too late to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” said McCoy.

Albany County is hosting a free COVID vaccination clinic at Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy on February 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is not required but is strongly encouraged. Pfizer and Moderna doses will be available, as well as boosters. You can register on the Albany County website.

McCoy encourages residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.