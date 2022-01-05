2 Albany schools shift to remote learning due to COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two schools in the City School District of Albany have shifted to distance learning due to staffing shortages and classroom coverage challenges related to COVID-19. Both William S. Hackett Middle School and Pine Hills Elementary School will be remote for the rest of the week.

Hackett Middle School

Parents, guardians and students can pick up Chromebooks on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Meal pickup will also be during that time. Teachers will begin live instruction on Google Classroom at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hackett families can pick up at-home COVID tests from the school on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. More information can be found on the middle school webpage.

The school said all modified athletic activities will continue on a regular schedule while students are in distance learning, including all practices and games.

Pine Hills Elementary

Teachers sent students home with Chromebook and chargers on Tuesday. Teachers will begin live instruction on Google Classroom at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pine Hills families can pick up at-home COVID tests at the school Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school will also conduct COVID testing for employees and students on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

More information can we found on the Pine Hills webpage.