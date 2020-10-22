12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Health Department announced on Wednesday, October 21 that there are 12 new coronavirus cases in the county.

The new cases include five residents and an employee at the Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home. There are now 17 cases involving residents, and 15 cases involving employees at the facility.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1.073. There are now 75 active cases in the county.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 76-year-old woman who is a resident at the Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home in North Greenbush.

A new case involving a 79-year-old man who is a resident at the Van Rensselaer Manor.

A new case involving an 84-year-old woman who is a resident at the Van Rensselaer Manor.

A new case involving an 84-year-old man who is a resident at the Van Rensselaer Manor.

A new case involving a 93-year-old woman who is a resident at the Van Rensselaer Manor.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Rensselaer woman who is an employee at the Van Rensselaer Manor.

A new case involving a 48-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving a 52-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving an 85-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 56-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 61-year-old Schodack man.

There are now 16 residents hospitalized for COVID-19 with none in ICU. There are now 579 residents in monitor quarantine, including 346 due to exposure and 233 due to travel.

There have been 68,948 tests administered to date, including 946 recorded Tuesday. The county has seen 43 deaths due to COVID-19, with the latest death reported on Monday.

The county also announced two new cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 955 cases cleared to date.

