112 new cases reported in Albany County COVID update, November 28

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and 153 recoveries since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 125.

There were eight new hospitalizations in the county and 51 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Six patients are in ICU’s.

“We continue to see a worrying rise in COVID hospitalizations in Albany County, with eight new daily hospitalizations for two consecutive days. We now have the highest number of county residents in the hospital since February 25, and two of those individuals are younger than 25 years old. Unfortunately, this was to be expected after the most recent spike in new infections even before the start of the holidays, but we haven’t yet seen the full effect that Thanksgiving gatherings will have on our infection rate. The situation will likely get worse which means more even people sent to the hospital, which could potentially put a strain on our hospital systems in the future,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

As of Saturday, 75.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.8%.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

November 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Albany International Airport (exact location TBD).

December 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Menands Union Free School

December 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blue Creek Elementary School in Latham

December 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Elementary School

December 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany

December 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School in Albany

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required and can be made on the Albany County website.