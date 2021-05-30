102-year-old veteran compares vaccine drive to WWII service

Veterans salute the American Flag while the National Anthem plays during the annual Veterans Day Service that was held at the VFW Post 1034, in Brattleboro, Vt., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (AP) — A 102-year-old Army veteran is comparing his World War II service to the campaign to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 in a public service announcement released by officials in New York’s Ulster County.

“When our nation needed us and Uncle Sam came calling, we answered. We fought the Nazis and stormed the beaches of Normandy,” veteran Bill Swetow says in the video released Saturday by County Executive Pat Ryan. He adds, “And over 75 years later, we are at another moment where we need every American to do their part.”

The ad will air on local TV and radio stations as well as social media sites.