1 new death in Albany County COVID update, October 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death since Friday. They said it was a woman in her 70s. The death toll for the county now stands at 424 since the pandemic began.

“Sadly, we lost another Albany County resident to COVID-19 and I offer my sympathies to her family and friends,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “I continue to urge everyone who is unvaccinated to get a shot to protect our loved ones and our community from the spread of the virus.”

The county has reported 75 new positive COVID cases since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 87.8.

Of the new cases, 25 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 61 did not know how they were exposed and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are 527 active cases in the county and 93 recoveries since Friday.

There were seven new hospitalizations in the county and 41 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Nine patients are in ICU’s.

As of Friday, 72.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 83.7%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Upcoming community COVID vaccination clinics:

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, Albany (Pfizer Booster, first, second, third doses; Johnson and Johnson Booster and first dose)

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, Berne (Pfizer Booster, first, second, third doses; Johnson and Johnson Booster and first dose)

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.