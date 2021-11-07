1 new death in Albany County COVID update, November 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death since Saturday. They said it was a man in his 60s. The death toll for the county now stands at 428 since the pandemic began.

“Sadly, we have lost another Albany County resident to COVID-19 and I send my sympathy to his family and friends,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We continue the fight by preparing to deliver vaccinations to children between 5 and 11 this week and look forward to being able to better protect our vulnerable younger population. We are working with pediatric groups and our schools to make this happen quickly.”

The county has reported 66 new positive COVID cases since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 86.2.

Of the new cases, 13 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 49 did not know how they were exposed, one reported traveling out of state and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are 507 active cases in the county and 68 recoveries since Saturday.

There were two new hospitalizations in the county and 29 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Eight patients are in the ICU.

As of Saturday, 73% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.1%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.