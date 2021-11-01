1 new death in Albany County COVID update, November 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death since Sunday. They said it was a man in his 70s. The death toll for the county now stands at 425 since the pandemic began.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest COVID death in Albany County, someone taken from their family and loved ones too soon,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “And while we’re still seeing these tragedies too often, on the other hand we’re also seeing a downward trend in new daily infections over the last several days.”

The county has reported 52 new positive COVID cases since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 91.4.

Of the new cases, 11 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 38 did not know how they were exposed, one reported traveling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting. There are 504 active cases in the county and 77 recoveries since Sunday.

There were three new hospitalizations in the county and 37 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Eight patients are in ICU’s.

As of Sunday, 72.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 83.8%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Upcoming COVID vaccination clinics:

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, Albany (Pfizer Booster, first, second, third doses; Johnson and Johnson Booster and first dose)

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, Berne (Pfizer Booster, first, second, third doses; Johnson and Johnson Booster and first dose)

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.