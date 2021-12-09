1 new death, 204 cases in Albany County COVID update, December 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death — a man in his 80s. The death toll in the county now stands at 456 since the pandemic began.

The county has reported 204 new positive COVID cases since Wednesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 173.4.

“With over 200 new cases of COVID-19 being recorded in Albany County in just the last 24 hours, it’s clear that we are still feeling the surge of infections after holiday celebrations in November and the colder weather. What’s even worse is that today is now the sixth consecutive day I’ve reported at least one new COVID death here, which is now the eleventh we’ve had this month,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

There are 751 active cases in the county and 225 recoveries since Wednesday. There were seven new hospitalizations in the county and 54 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Ten patients are in ICU’s.

As of Wednesday, 76.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 68.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 85.3%.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

The county says all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for kids 5-11 will be handled by individual schools directly with parents. Pfizer (for the 12 and over population) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna (for the 18 and up population) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will also be available by appointment.

December 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Elementary School

December 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany

December 16 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School in Albany

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.