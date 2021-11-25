1 new death, 188 positive cases in Albany County COVID update, November 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported another COVID-19 death– a man in his 80s. The death toll for the county now stands at 441 since the pandemic began.

“On a day when families are gathering together, it’s sad that another Albany County resident has died of COVID-19. I send my sympathy to his family,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “I had hoped that the virus would have been over by now and that as families and friends share a Thanksgiving meal, they wouldn’t have to worry about COVID-19. That is still not the case when looking at the dramatic number of new positive cases reported today. Do the right thing. Please protect those you love by following the guidelines.”

The county has reported 188 new COVID cases and 137 recoveries since Wednesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 115.6. There were four new hospitalizations in the county and 39 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Four patients are in ICU’s.

As of Wednesday, 75.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.7%.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

November 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Albany International Airport (exact location TBD).

December 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Menands Union Free School

December 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blue Creek Elementary School in Latham

December 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Elementary School

December 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany

December 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School in Albany

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required and can be made on the Albany County website.