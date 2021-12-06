1 new death, 147 cases in Albany County COVID update, December 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported a new COVID-19 death since Sunday. The death was a man in his 80s. The death toll for the county now stands at 453 since the pandemic began.

“Today marks three consecutive days that I’ve had to report new COVID deaths in Albany County, and my heart breaks for the most recent families who had someone they love taken too soon because of this virus. And while we’re seeing slightly lower numbers of new daily infections today, 147 new cases is still nearly double the 75 infections we reported just one week ago,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county has reported 147 new positive COVID cases since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 192.8.

There are 738 active cases in the county and 98 recoveries since Sunday. There were five new hospitalizations in the county and 44 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Seven patients are in ICU’s.

As of Sunday, 75.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 68.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 85.1%.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

The county says all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for kids 5-11 will be handled by individual schools directly with parents. Pfizer (for the 12 and over population) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna (for the 18 and up population) 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will also be available by appointment.

December 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blue Creek Elementary School in Latham

December 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Elementary School

December 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany

December 16 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek Middle School in Albany

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.