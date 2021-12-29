1 death, 471 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death since Tuesday — a woman in her 60s. The death toll for the county is now 470 since the pandemic began.

There are 471 new positive cases and 336 recoveries since Tuesday. The seven-day daily average for the county is now 285.4. The total number of active cases is 1,122.

“Not only is today’s 471 new COVID infections the highest single-day increase ever reported since the pandemic started, but it also far exceeds Albany County’s previous record of 351 we reported on January 12. While concerning, it’s still unclear what kind of impact this will have on our hospitals and for now, COVID hospitalizations seem relatively stable, though there is a lag in time after a spike in infections,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

McCoy reported that there were eight new hospitalizations since Tuesday and 58 county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Seven patients are in ICU’s.

As of Tuesday, 78.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 87.8%.

“We know vaccinations and boosters are doing their jobs in preventing many serious illnesses and hospitalizations caused by the virus, and the initial evidence is showing that the Omicron variant is comparatively less dangerous than Delta. With that being said, we can’t predict the future and we still need everyone to remain vigilant. Please continue to do your part by getting vaccinated, getting the booster shot, wearing masks indoors, and getting tested and staying home if you’re feeling sick,” said McCoy.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.