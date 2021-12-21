1 death, 218 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death since Monday — a woman in her 50s. This is the eighth COVID death the county has reported in the past four days. The county death toll now stands at 465 since the pandemic began.

“Sadly, I have to report another COVID death in Albany County, and my condolences go out to the latest family. The data continues to show that the vaccine substantially reduces the risk of serious illness and hospitalization from the virus, and we need more people to get the shot. Among the 63 county residents who are in hospital right now, 63% are not vaccinated and only 27% are fully vaccinated,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county has reported 218 COVID cases and 57 recoveries since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 209.8.

There are 906 active cases in the county. There were 10 new hospitalizations in the county and 63 county residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Seven patients are in ICU’s.

As of Monday, 78.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 87.5%.

COVID Booster Clinic

Albany County is hosting a free COVID vaccine booster clinic on December 22 at the Albany County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boosters will be available for those who have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months prior.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters will be available for those 18 and over. Pfizer will be available for those 16 and older. You can register for the clinic on the New York State Department of Health website.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including boosters) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required. Appointments can be made on the Albany County website.