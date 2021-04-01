Coronavirus variants make up more than 70% of positive cases in NYC: health officials

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Coronavirus variants accounted for more than 70 percent of cases in New York City for the week of March 15 – 21, health officials said Wednesday. Just weeks ago, the new, more infectious variants made up just over half of all cases.

The increase suggests the five variants of concern detected in the city — UK, South Africa, Brazil and two from California — could be more infectious than previously circulating variants, according to the Health Department. Health officials have also monitored three other variants of interest, two from NYC and one from Brazil.

The city has been “really concerned” about variant impact, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“We take the situation very seriously. And again, what we decided long ago is the only way to make decisions is by being led by the data and the science,” de Blasio said. “We are watching these numbers every day, every hour to discern what kind of moves we need to make.