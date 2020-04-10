Coronavirus update for Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is now reporting 179 total cases of coronavirus. The county said Friday 710 people are being quarantined and 60 people have recovered.

The county also announced the closure of The Plotter Kill and Indian Kill Preserves until further notice and the household hazardous waste collection event on May 8 has been cancelled.

Unemployed county are being encouraged to file for unemployment as soon as possible.

In an effort to promote pick-up/ delivery from downtown restaurants, Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority is waiving fees at more than 10 parking lots. A list of the parking lots can be found here.

