Coronavirus update for Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen provided an update on the spread of coronavirus in the county. As of Monday morning, there are 199 confirmed cases in the county. There are 559 people in mandatory quarantine and 223 in precautionary quarantine, according to McCoy.

Dr. Whalen added that there is no widespread community testing in most of upstate and many counties across the country are having issues with test availability. She is continuing her call for more testing along with McCoy.

More than 19,000 pounds of food have been delivered to the Times Union Center by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to help provide food to those in quarantine. 25 Air and National Guard members are in the county to help with food distribution, according to the County Executive.

