Coronavirus update for Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County executive Dan McCoy said there weren’t any new deaths to report Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, there were 300 COVID-19 cases, up from 288 cases Sunday afternoon. There are 41 people hospitalized making a 13.6 percent hospitalization rate and 15 adults are in intensive care. There are 340 people under mandatory quarantine and 57 under a precautionary quarantine.

Early Monday morning, the new COVID-19 testing site opened at UAlbany’s campus. McCoy said the test site will see about 400 people per day. In the next couple of weeks, the site will be able to test up to 1,000 people per day.

The U Albany testing site is one of the first to open in Upstate New York. According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, UAlbany’s campus was chosen as a testing site because it has large parking lots and it’s close to the highway, making it easier for people across the Capital region to access it.

If you feel you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and would like to get tested, you must call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-364-3065.

If approved for testing you’ll be given a PIN number to have access to test on-site.

County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said the data collected from the testing site will be key to seeing where the county stands in terms of percentage rates of people tested versus positive cases.

McCoy added the testing site will be used to test people from all over the Capital Region, not just Albany County.