Coronavirus Testing: Governor Baker to announce drive up test site

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit a drive up testing site for residents in Lawrence Friday.

In a news release sent to 22News, Baker and Polito will be joined with join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and President and CEO of Lawrence General Hospital Deb Wilson for a live announcement at 1 p.m. related to COVID-19 testing.

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 90,084 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,148 deaths.