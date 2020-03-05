Coronavirus: Starbucks to halt use of personal cups

MIAMI, FL – JULY 28: A Starbucks sign is seen at one of their stores as the Seattle-based company announced that it will close its Teavana chain on July 28, 2017 in Miami, Florida. All 379 Teavana locations will be closed over the coming year. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Starbucks is trying to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Seattle-based coffee chain says it is temporarily suspending the use of personal cups at its stores.

It will still honor its 10 cent discount for any customer who does bring in their own cup or tumbler.

It is unclear how long the suspension will last.

Starbucks also says it is increasing the number of cleanings at company-operated stores and suspending business-related air travel.

LATEST STORIES: